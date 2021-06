If you are familiar with the phrase, don’t let your guard down — well, don’t let your guard down. The coronavirus has killed millions, and it’s not over. Vaccinations are a first-line of prevention. Vaccines may not only prevent you from getting COVID-19, but can turn a severe case into a mild one and even prevent death. Fact: The more people who get vaccinated, the quicker the virus will burn out and we can get back to our normal lives.