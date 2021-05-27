Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Wake Forest and Georgia State Announce a New Home-and-Home Football Series

By Wake Forest University Athletics
bcsnn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wake Forest football program announced that it has added a home-and-home series against Sun Belt foe Georgia State for the 2029 and 2030 football seasons. The Demon Deacons will face the Panthers in Winston-Salem on Sept. 15, 2029, and the Deacs will travel to Atlanta for a contest on Sept. 14, 2030.

www.bcsnn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Boone, NC
Local
Georgia Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian State#Athletics#American Football#Panthers#State History#Georgia State Announce#Deacon#Deactown Atlanta#N C#Program History#Truist Field#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
College SportsIsland Packet Online

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Virginia State247Sports

UVA Baseball: Virginia gets walk-off win to complete sweep of Wake Forest

The Virginia Cavaliers held their Senior Day on Sunday. Looking for a sweep, it was senior Christian Hlinka that delivered the walk-off drama for the second game in a row. Hlinka’s walk-off double to score freshman Jake Gelof, the hero of Saturday night’s win, to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 5-4 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. Below is the press release from VirginiaSports: