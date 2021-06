INSTALLATION OF TEMPORARY PUMP AT SIWELL ROAD WELL TO BE COMPLETED OVERNIGHT. Well Water Service Recovery at Siwell Road Well Now Expected Saturday. (JACKSON, Miss.) – We encountered a delay in replacing the temporary pump at the Siwell Road well this afternoon. The replacement pump malfunctioned once installed, so it will need to be removed and replaced. The contractor plans to work overnight and provide another temporary pump for the well. We anticipate having the well back online Saturday, May 22, assuming no additional delays or issues with installation.