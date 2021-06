Why therapy? What is the purpose of therapy? Does therapy work? Those are some of the questions that I’ve been asked throughout my career, and honestly, those are the same questions that I’ve asked myself prior to becoming a therapist. To be frank, these are the same questions that I asked myself as a person who has gone to therapy. It can feel strange and daunting to speak to a stranger about your problems, especially when you are a person of color. In some circles, going to therapy is still taboo. My goal is to share my experience as a therapist, but also as someone who has attended therapy. I hope by sharing my experience I can shed light on therapy and how it can benefit everyone.