We try to provide our readers with the most up to date information about the COVID-19 pandemic, but it can be a challenge to present that information when even we are struggling to understand exactly what is recommended. Take the most recent Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines. These guidelines were issued after the May 13, 2021, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changes in mask-wearing guidance. In response, mask-wearing rules for residents and visitors to our state who have been fully vaccinated were relaxed on May 19, 2021. As of that date, fully vaccinated residents are not required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, with certain exceptions.