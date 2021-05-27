Cancel
Premarket Movers Thursday - Ford, Best Buy, GameStop, Okta

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Ford, Best Buy, Snowflake, GameStop, Williams-Sonoma and Okta. Stock futures were lower Thursday as investors awaited the latest data on U.S. economic growth, hoping the reading provides clues to whether rising price pressures will be transitory as the Federal Reserve repeatedly has suggested.

