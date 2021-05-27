Insights of antiparasitic activity of sodium diethyldithiocarbamate against different strains of Trypanosoma cruzi
Chagas disease is caused by Trypanosoma cruzi and affects thousands of people. Drugs currently used in therapy are toxic and have therapeutic limitations. In addition, the genetic diversity of T. cruzi represents an important variable and challenge in treatment. Sodium diethyldithiocarbamate (DETC) is a compound with pharmacological versatility acting as metal chelators and ROS generation. Thus, the objective was to characterize the antiparasitic action of DETC against different strains and forms of T. cruzi and their mechanism. The different strains of T. cruzi were grown in LIT medium. To evaluate the antiparasitic activity of DETC, epimastigote and trypomastigote forms of T. cruzi were used by resazurin reduction methods and by counting. Different response patterns were obtained between the strains and an IC50 of DETC ranging from 9.44 ± 3,181 to 60.49 ± 7.62 µM. Cell cytotoxicity against 3T3 and RAW cell lines and evaluated by MTT, demonstrated that DETC in high concentration (2222.00 µM) presents low toxicity. Yet, DETC causes mitochondrial damage in T. cruzi, as well as disruption in parasite membrane. DETC has antiparasitic activity against different genotypes and forms of T. cruzi, therefore, representing a promising molecule as a drug for the treatment of Chagas disease.www.nature.com