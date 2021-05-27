Cancel
Identification of mucin degraders of the human gut microbiota

By Stefano Raimondi, Eliana Musmeci, Francesco Candeliere, Alberto Amaretti, Maddalena Rossi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucins are large glycoproteins consisting of approximately 80% of hetero-oligosaccharides. Gut mucin degraders of healthy subjects were investigated, through a culture dependent and independent approach. The faeces of five healthy adults were subjected to three steps of anaerobic enrichment in a medium with sole mucins as carbon and nitrogen sources. The bacterial community was compared before and after the enrichment by 16S rRNA gene profiling. Bacteria capable of fermenting sugars, such as Anaerotruncus, Holdemania, and Enterococcaceae likely took advantage of the carbohydrate chains. Escherichia coli and Enterobacteriaceae, Peptococcales, the Coriobacteriale Eggerthella, and a variety of Clostridia such as Oscillospiraceae, Anaerotruncus, and Lachnoclostridium, significantly increased and likely participated to the degradation of the protein backbone of mucin. The affinity of E. coli and Enterobacteriaceae for mucin may facilitate the access to the gut mucosa, promoting gut barrier damage and triggering systemic inflammatory responses. Only three species of strict anaerobes able to grow on mucin were isolated from the enrichments of five different microbiota: Clostridium disporicum, Clostridium tertium, and Paraclostridium benzoelyticum. The limited number of species isolated confirms that in the gut the degradation of these glycoproteins results from cooperation and cross-feeding among several species exhibiting different metabolic capabilities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Bacteria#Clostridia#Galnac#Fs#Thermo Fisher Scientific#F C#Anova#H Hansson#R S Hoskins#Sigma Aldrich#Ncbi#Ec#Isme#Difco#J M Hansson#Asv#Illumina Inc#Qiagen#Oxoid#S H Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Experimental validation of small mammal gut microbiota sampling from faeces and from the caecum after death

Data on the gut microbiota (GM) of wild animals are key to studies on evolutionary biology (host–GM interactions under natural selection), ecology and conservation biology (GM as a fitness component closely connected to the environment). Wildlife GM sampling often requires non-invasive techniques or sampling from dead animals. In a controlled experiment profiling microbial 16S rRNA in 52 house mice (Mus musculus) from eight families and four genetic backgrounds, we studied the effects of live- and snap-trapping on small mammal GM and evaluated the suitability of microbiota from non-fresh faeces as a proxy for caecal GM. We compared CM from individuals sampled 16–18 h after death with those in live traps and caged controls, and caecal and faecal GM collected from mice in live-traps. Sampling delay did not affect GM composition, validating data from fresh cadavers or snap-trapped animals. Animals trapped overnight displayed a slight but significant difference in GM composition to the caged controls, though the change only had negligible effect on GM diversity, composition and inter-individual divergence. Hence, the trapping process appears not to bias GM profiling. Despite their significant difference, caecal and faecal microbiota were correlated in composition and, to a lesser extent, diversity. Both showed congruent patterns of inter-individual divergence following the natural structure of the dataset. Thus, the faecal microbiome represents a good non-invasive proxy of the caecal microbiome, making it suitable for detecting biologically relevant patterns. However, care should be taken when analysing mixed datasets containing both faecal and caecal samples.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification and functional analysis of cadmium-binding protein in the visceral mass of Crassostrea gigas

The Pacific oyster, Crassostrea gigas, is a traditional food worldwide. The soft body of the oyster can easily accumulate heavy metals such as cadmium (Cd). To clarify the molecular mechanism of Cd accumulation in the viscera of C. gigas, we identified Cd-binding proteins. 5,10,15,20-Tetraphenyl-21H,23H-porphinetetrasulfonic acid, disulfuric acid, tetrahydrate, and Cd-binding competition experiments using immobilized metal ion affinity chromatography revealed the binding of water-soluble high molecular weight proteins to Cd, including C. gigas protein disulfide isomerase (cgPDI). Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS) analyses revealed two CGHC motifs in cgPDI. The binding between Cd and rcgPDI was confirmed through a Cd-binding experiment using the TPPS method. Isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) revealed the binding of two Cd ions to one molecule of rcgPDI. Circular dichroism (CD) spectrum and tryptophan fluorescence analyses demonstrated that the rcgPDI bound to Cd. The binding markedly changed the two-dimensional or three-dimensional structures. The activity of rcgPDI measured by a PDI Activity Assay Kit was more affected by the addition of Cd than by human PDI. Immunological analyses indicated that C. gigas contained cgPDI at a concentration of 1.0 nmol/g (viscera wet weight). The combination of ITC and quantification results revealed that Cd-binding to cgPDI accounted for 20% of the total bound Cd in the visceral mass. The findings provide new insights into the defense mechanisms of invertebrates against Cd.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A peptidoglycan storm caused by β-lactam antibiotic’s action on host microbiota drives Candida albicans infection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22845-2, published online 7 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. Y.Q. was supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of Singapore, NRF-NRFF12-2020-0006. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
ScienceNature.com

Phenotypic signatures in clinical data enable systematic identification of patients for genetic testing

Around 5% of the population is affected by a rare genetic disease, yet most endure years of uncertainty before receiving a genetic test. A common feature of genetic diseases is the presence of multiple rare phenotypes that often span organ systems. Here, we use diagnostic billing information from longitudinal clinical data in the electronic health records (EHRs) of 2,286 patients who received a chromosomal microarray test, and 9,144 matched controls, to build a model to predict who should receive a genetic test. The model achieved high prediction accuracies in a held-out test sample (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC), 0.97; area under the precision–recall curve (AUPRC), 0.92), in an independent hospital system (AUROC, 0.95; AUPRC, 0.62), and in an independent set of 172,265 patients in which cases were broadly defined as having an interaction with a genetics provider (AUROC, 0.9; AUPRC, 0.63). Patients carrying a putative pathogenic copy number variant were also accurately identified by the model. Compared with current approaches for genetic test determination, our model could identify more patients for testing while also increasing the proportion of those tested who have a genetic disease. We demonstrate that phenotypic patterns representative of a wide range of genetic diseases can be captured from EHRs to systematize decision-making for genetic testing, with the potential to speed up diagnosis, improve care and reduce costs.
ScienceNature.com

Design of synthetic human gut microbiome assembly and butyrate production

The capability to design microbiomes with predictable functions would enable new technologies for applications in health, agriculture, and bioprocessing. Towards this goal, we develop a model-guided approach to design synthetic human gut microbiomes for production of the health-relevant metabolite butyrate. Our data-driven model quantifies microbial interactions impacting growth and butyrate production separately, providing key insights into ecological mechanisms driving butyrate production. We use our model to explore a vast community design space using a design-test-learn cycle to identify high butyrate-producing communities. Our model can accurately predict community assembly and butyrate production across a wide range of species richness. Guided by the model, we identify constraints on butyrate production by high species richness and key molecular factors driving butyrate production, including hydrogen sulfide, environmental pH, and resource competition. In sum, our model-guided approach provides a flexible and generalizable framework for understanding and accurately predicting community assembly and metabolic functions.
AgricultureNature.com

Degradation of soil quality by the waste leachate in a Mediterranean semi-arid ecosystem

The assessment of soil quality indices in waste leachate-affected soils is vital to understand the threats of land quality degradation and how to control it. In this respect, a study was conducted on the effects of uncontrolled landfill leachate on soil quality index (SQI) in calcareous agricultural lands using 28 soil variables. Using the total data set (TDS) and minimum data set (MDS) approaches, the SQI was compared between leachate-affected soils (LAS) and control soils by the integrated quality index (IQI) and nemoro quality index (NQI) methods. The results revealed that LAS were significantly enriched by soil salinity-sodicity indices including electrical conductivity (EC), sodium adsorption ratio (SAR), and exchangeable sodium percentage (ESP), fertility indices including total N, available P and K, organic carbon, and cation exchange capacity (CEC), exchangeable cations (Ca, Mg, K, and Na), the available and total fractions of heavy metals (Zn, Cu, Cd, Pb, Ni). After the leachate got its way into the soil, the values of IQI and NQI were dropped ranging 5–16% and 6.5–13% for the TDS approach and 5–15.2% and 7.5–12.2 for the MDS approach, respectively. Clearly, the data showed that soil quality degradation was encouraged and stimulated by the leachate. Among the different models of SQI applied in the present study, IQI determined by MDS was the optimal model to estimate soil quality and predict crop yields given the analysis of the correlations among the SQI models, the correlations between the SQI models and wheat yield, and sensitivity index values.
ScienceNature.com

The intestinal microbiota contributes to the growth and physiological state of muscle tissue in piglets

Although the importance of the intestinal microbiota in host growth and health is well known, the relationship between microbiota colonization and muscle development is unclear. In this study, the direct causal effects of the colonization of gut microorganisms on the muscle tissue of piglets were investigated. The body weight and lean mass of germ-free (GF) piglets were approximately 40% lower than those of normal piglets. The deletion of the intestinal microbiota led to weakened muscle function and a reduction in myogenic regulatory proteins, such as MyoG and MyoD, in GF piglets. In addition, the blinded IGF1/AKT/mTOR pathway in GF piglets caused muscle atrophy and autophagy, which were characterized by the high expression of Murf-1 and KLF15. Gut microbiota introduced to GF piglets via fecal microbiota transplantation not only colonized the gut but also partially restored muscle growth and development. Furthermore, the proportion of slow-twitch muscle fibers was lower in the muscle of GF piglets, which was caused by the reduced short-chain fatty acid content in the circulation and impaired mitochondrial function in muscle. Collectively, these findings suggest that the growth, development and function of skeletal muscle in animals are mediated by the intestinal microbiota.
ScienceNature.com

Comparative analysis of the gut microbiota of mice fed a diet supplemented with raw and cooked beef loin powder

We used 16S ribosomal RNA sequencing to evaluate changes in the gut microbiota of mice fed a diet supplemented with either raw or cooked beef loin powder for 9 weeks. Male BALB/c mice (n = 60) were randomly allocated to five groups: mice fed AIN-93G chow (CON), chow containing 5% (5RB) and 10% (10RB) raw beef loin powder, and chow containing 5% (5CB) and 10% (10CB) cooked beef loin powder. Dietary supplementation with both RB and CB increased the relative abundance of Clostridiales compared to the CON diet (p < 0.05). Mice fed 10RB showed a significantly higher relative abundance of Firmicutes (p = 0.018) and Lactobacillus (p = 0.001) than CON mice, and the ratio of Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes showed an increasing trend in the 10RB mice (p > 0.05). Mice fed 10CB showed a higher abundance of Peptostreptococcaceae and a lower abundance of Desulfovibrionaceae compared with the CON mice (p < 0.05). Genes for glycan biosynthesis, which result in short-chain fatty acid synthesis, were enriched in the CB mice compared to the RB mice, which was correlated to a high abundance of Bacteroides. Overall, dietary RB and CB changed the gut microbiota of mice (p < 0.05).
WildlifeNature.com

A critical role of PvFtsH2 in the degradation of photodamaged D1 protein in common bean

Light is required for initiating chloroplast biogenesis and photosynthesis; however, the photosystem II reaction center (PSII RC) can be photodamaged. In this study, we characterized pvsl1, a seedling-lethal mutant of Phaseolus vulgaris. This mutant showed lethality when exposed to sunlight irradiation and a yellow-green leaf phenotype when grown in a growth chamber under low-light conditions. We developed 124 insertion/deletion (INDEL) markers based on resequencing data of Dalong1 and PI60234, two local Chinese common bean cultivars, for genetic mapping. We identified Phvul.002G190900, which encodes the PvFtsH2 protein, as the candidate gene for this pvsl1 mutation through fine-mapping and functional analysis. A single-base deletion occurred in the coding region of Phvul.002G190900 in the pvsl1 mutant, resulting in a frameshift mutation and a truncated protein lacking the Zn2+ metalloprotease domain. Suppressed expression of Phvul.002G190900 at the transcriptional level was detected, while no change in the subcellular localization signal was observed. The seedlings of pvsl1 exhibited hypersensitivity to photoinhibition stress. In the pvsl1 mutant, abnormal accumulation of the D1 protein indicated a failure to rapidly degrade damaged D1 protein in the PSII RC. The results of this study demonstrated that PvFtsH2 is critically required for survival and maintaining photosynthetic activity by degrading photodamaged PSII RC D1 protein in common bean.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Identification of coronary calcifications in optical coherence tomography imaging using deep learning

Coronary calcifications are an obstacle for successful percutaneous treatment of coronary artery disease patients. The optimal method for delineating calcifications extent is coronary optical coherence tomography (OCT). To identify calcification on OCT and subsequently tailor the appropriate treatment, requires expertise in both image acquisition and interpretation. Image acquisition consists from system calibration, blood clearance by a contrast agent along with synchronization of the pullback process. Accurate interpretation demands careful review by the operator of a segment of 50–75 mm of the coronary vessel at steps of 5–10 frames per mm accounting for 375–540 images in each OCT run, which is time consuming and necessitates some expertise in OCT analysis. In this paper we developed a new deep learning algorithm to assist the physician to identify and quantify coronary calcifications promptly, efficiently and accurately. Our algorithm achieves an accuracy of 0.9903 ± 0.009 over the test set at size of 1500 frames and even managed to find calcifications that were not recognized manually by the physician. For the best knowledge of the authors our algorithm achieves high accuracy which was never achieved in the past.
ScienceEurekAlert

Study reveals degradation of antibiotics in water by iron-based fenton catalytic

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Recently, the research team led by Prof. KONG Lingtao from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) prepared a highly active single iron atom catalyst (Fe-ISAs@CN) which can activate H2O2 to generate free radicals, achieving rapid removal of sulfadiazine pollutants in aqueous. The relevant results were published in Journal of Colloid and Interface Science.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of proteasome and caspase inhibitors targeting SARS-CoV-2 M

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 214 (2021) Cite this article. Since the beginning of 2020, the Coronavirus (CoV) Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has posed formidable challenges to public health security. The main protease (Mpro, 3CLpro) of CoVs plays essential roles in viral replication, making them attractive targets for antiviral drug development1,2,3. Dozens of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors have been reported with some entering clinical trials, but none is approved for COVID-19 treatment to date1,2,3. In this study, we discovered that the proteasome inhibitor MG132 and caspase inhibitors such as Z-VAD(OMe)-FMK are effective SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

UBE4B, a microRNA-9 target gene, promotes autophagy-mediated Tau degradation

The formation of hyperphosphorylated intracellular Tau tangles in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Tau hyperphosphorylation destabilizes microtubules, promoting neurodegeneration in AD patients. To identify suppressors of tau-mediated AD, we perform a screen using a microRNA (miR) library in Drosophila and identify the miR-9 family as suppressors of human tau overexpression phenotypes. CG11070, a miR-9a target gene, and its mammalian orthologue UBE4B, an E3/E4 ubiquitin ligase, alleviate eye neurodegeneration, synaptic bouton defects, and crawling phenotypes in Drosophila human tau overexpression models. Total and phosphorylated Tau levels also decrease upon CG11070 or UBE4B overexpression. In mammalian neuroblastoma cells, overexpression of UBE4B and STUB1, which encodes the E3 ligase CHIP, increases the ubiquitination and degradation of Tau. In the Tau-BiFC mouse model, UBE4B and STUB1 overexpression also increase oligomeric Tau degradation. Inhibitor assays of the autophagy and proteasome systems reveal that the autophagy-lysosome system is the major pathway for Tau degradation in this context. These results demonstrate that UBE4B, a miR-9 target gene, promotes autophagy-mediated Tau degradation together with STUB1, and is thus an innovative therapeutic approach for AD.
Cancerbioengineer.org

Clever biomolecular labelling enables identification of immune cells

Biomolecules regulate the biological functions inside every living cell. If scientists can understand the molecular mechanisms of such functions, then it is possible to detect the severe dysfunction which can lead to illness. At a molecular level, this can be achieved with fluorescent markers that are specifically incorporated into the respective biomolecules. In the past, this has been achieved by incorporating a marker in the bio-molecule by completely rebuilding it from the beginning, necessitating a large number of steps. Unfortunate-ly, this approach not only takes a lot of time and resources, but also produces unwanted waste products. Researchers at the Universities of Göttingen and Edinburgh have now been able to show that a non-toxic complex of the common metal manganese makes it possible to conveniently label a class of special bio-molecules known as peptides right at the last minute of their synthesis. This means the mechanism of action of these labelled peptides can be investigated efficiently. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
GoogleNature.com

Chicken-eaters and pork-eaters have different gut microbiota and tryptophan metabolites

This study was aimed to evaluate the differences in the composition of gut microbiota, tryptophan metabolites and short-chain fatty acids in feces between volunteers who frequently ate chicken and who frequently ate pork. Twenty male chicken-eaters and 20 male pork-eaters of 18 and 30 years old were recruited to collect feces samples for analyses of gut microbiota composition, short-chain fatty acids and tryptophan metabolites. Chicken-eaters had more diverse gut microbiota and higher abundance of Prevotella 9, Dialister, Faecalibacterium, Megamonas, and Prevotella 2. However, pork-eaters had higher relative abundance of Bacteroides, Faecalibacterium, Roseburia, Dialister, and Ruminococcus 2. In addition, chicken-eaters had high contents of skatole and indole in feces than pork-eaters, as well as higher contents of total short chain fatty acids, in particular for acetic acid, propionic acid, and branched chain fatty acids. The Spearman’s correlation analysis revealed that the abundance of Prevotella 2 and Prevotella 9 was positively correlated with levels of fecal skatole, indole and short-chain fatty acids. Thus, intake of chicken diet may increase the risk of skatole- and indole-induced diseases by altering gut microbiota.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.