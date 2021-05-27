Kennedy to lead new Sherrard group
Nashville law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has launched a new health care services group focused on dentists, optometrists and veterinarians. Cornell Kennedy, a partner at the firm, will head the group. Kennedy specializes in representing specialty health care providers by counseling them on various transactional matters that arise with running a practice. Some of those services include navigating providers through the process of startups, practice acquisitions, commercial lease review, drafting partnership agreements, employment agreements and negotiating equity buy-ins.tnledger.com