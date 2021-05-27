Cancel
Nashville, TN

Kennedy to lead new Sherrard group

tnledger.com
 5 days ago

Nashville law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has launched a new health care services group focused on dentists, optometrists and veterinarians. Cornell Kennedy, a partner at the firm, will head the group. Kennedy specializes in representing specialty health care providers by counseling them on various transactional matters that arise with running a practice. Some of those services include navigating providers through the process of startups, practice acquisitions, commercial lease review, drafting partnership agreements, employment agreements and negotiating equity buy-ins.

Nashville, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Fauci urges Vanderbilt graduates to serve

NASHVILLE (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Vanderbilt University graduates on Friday to get involved in public service and to help heal the country’s destructive political divisiveness. Speaking virtually for the school’s annual Graduation Day address, the immunologist leading the U.S. pandemic response recalled at times coming into conflict with...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Nominations open for veterans, first responders to be recognized at Sounds games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Hometown Hero program is making a comeback at Nashville Sounds games!. This season during select home games at First Horizon Park, the Sounds and the MTSU Daniels Center will honor veterans, active members of the armed forces, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters. Nominations for heroes are now open at this link.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Walters vying for pageant crown

Matalyn Walters, the daughter of Jack and Jessica Walters of Pikeville, will be representing the state of Kentucky at the 9th Annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tennessee. This pageant, according to a statement, is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Stacey Abrams making stop in Nashville on speaking tour featuring 'candid conversation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stacey Abrams is taking her national speaking tour to Nashville with a one-night-only appearance at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Abrams, a Democrat from Georgia, became a national figure after narrowly losing the state's gubernatorial race in 2018. "She is widely credited as a leading organizer behind the election earlier this year of Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate," the Associated Press reports.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Fisk lands $2.5M gift for social justice program

Fisk University officials on Monday said they have secured the largest single gift from a Nashville family in the school’s history. Amy Garrison and Frank Garrison, who are both Vanderbilt University graduates and have backed a Vanderbilt Law School fund for students looking to work in social justice and public interest careers, are giving Fisk $2.5 million to set up a scholarship fund and an endowed chair in recognition of Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ashley McBryde Plots Massive This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Simpson Shines, Sleepers Emerge at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Onlookers couldn't have known. Droves of future college football quarterbacks descended on Lipscomb Academy for the Elite 11 regional camp and the prospect who shined brightest -- Ty Simpson -- hasn't really spent the time on the football field this spring. In fact, the baseball standout will pivot right back to the diamond less than 24 hours after earning his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.