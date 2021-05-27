Kennedy to lead new Sherrard group

Ashley McBryde is headed back to the road, as the “One Night Standards” hit maker and self-professed live-performance junkie plots her This Town Talks Tour. A lengthy theater and club run with 37 dates in total, McBryde’s onstage return will kick off June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, and stretches clear into next year. She’ll wrap things up in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 15 — but not before her first headlining gigs at Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium (two nights), plus stops at New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and more. Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher.