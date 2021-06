According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial and multifamily properties continue to decline in May 2021. The summary of findings come from MBA's Commercial Real Estate Finance (CREF) Loan Performance Survey for May, and the latest quarterly Commercial/Multifamily Delinquency Report for the first quarter of 2021. The CREF Loan Performance Survey was developed by MBA to better understand the ways the pandemic is impacting commercial mortgage loan performance. MBA's regular quarterly analysis of commercial/multifamily delinquency rates is based on third-party numbers covering each of the major capital sources.