Pleasures has long been under the watch of Reebok, but that is soon to change with the brand’s very first adidas collab: a blacked out, punk take on the beloved Superstar. The pair masks its edge with relative simplicity. Black neutrals wrap the majority of the construction, dressing both the leathers throughout as well as the canvas trims. And while the PLEASURES name is spelled out multiple times in red, it’s but a subtle touch next to the aforementioned as well as the silver metallic stripes. Moreover, further use of the label’s logo dresses the partially see-through outsole and excessive accessories hang along the side of the shoe.