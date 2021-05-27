Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman‘s alma mater, Howard University, has recently announced it will be honoring the late alumnus by renaming its newly established college of fine arts. Led by one of Boseman’s mentors and former professor, Dean Phylicia Rashad, the school will now be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. A statement by Boseman’s family said, “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean College#Alma College#Alma Mater#Professor#Congratulations#Legacy#Ms Rashad#Husband#Integral Roles#Man#Cancer#Bison#Chosen#Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
MoviesNewsTimes

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy at Heart of Oscar Talk 2021

In a year when the Academy Awards changed its location and deepened its focus on social justice, Emerson’s annual Oscar Talk event followed suit, drawing insight from the dynamics of the awards contest and one actor in particular. Normally hosted on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson Los Angeles, Oscar Talk connects...
Collegesclichemag.com

Chadwick Boseman Pitched Masterclass Idea to Howard U. Before Death

Chadwick Boseman wanted to get Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater … one it’s now bringing to fruition. HU Prez Wayne Frederick tells TMZ… » Read Full Articles. Cliche.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chadwick Boseman wins coveted prize at MTV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Performance in a Movie accolade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The late actor — who lost his battle with colon cancer in August 2020 at 43 — was recognized for his performance as Levee Green in the Netflix hit “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Yara Shahidi was on hand to receive the award on his behalf.
Mental HealthPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Ava Duvernay Speaks to the Arts Influencing Mental Health

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was interviewed last week for #WOW2021, a virtual event featuring a variety of personalities in conversation with preeminent UCLA doctors and researchers. The goal was to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness. The first #WOW event took place in 2018 as an all-day summit—#WOW...
Celebritiesjagurltv.com

Mary J. Blige Was Inducted Into Apollo Theater Walk Of Fame

Singer, Mary J. Blige has made her name known over the years with some of the biggest and most influential hits and well, it looks like that gift has been recognized and officially stamped. Mary J. Blige was inducted into the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame as of May 28.
Celebritiesbnc.tv

LaLa Anthony hopes her 14-year-old son will attend an HBCU

According to Yahoo Entertainment, LaLa Anthony has high hopes that her 14-year-old son will choose to attend an HBCU for college. In the interview, Anthony talks about her experience at Howard University and the importance of gaining an HBCU education. Anthony also speaks on conversations she has with her son Kiyan on choosing schools.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

42 director Brian Helgeland says the late Chadwick Boseman "arrived ready"

Director Brian Helgeland recently chatted with Variety for the 20th anniversary of his rock music-flavored medieval film A Knight's Tale, which starred the late Heath Ledger. But Helgeland also spoke about another gifted actor he worked with who died far too soon: Chadwick Boseman. Helgeland cast a then-unknown Boseman in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)