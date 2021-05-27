Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts in Honor of Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman‘s alma mater, Howard University, has recently announced it will be honoring the late alumnus by renaming its newly established college of fine arts. Led by one of Boseman’s mentors and former professor, Dean Phylicia Rashad, the school will now be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. A statement by Boseman’s family said, “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”hypebeast.com