Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) on Main Street in the United States have had a challenging year, with the pandemic forcing them to dramatically shift how they provide services and sell products. As vaccines have rolled out and 40 percent of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, with 50 percent having at least one dose, Main Street SMBs are optimistic about economic recovery and eager to return to business as usual. PYMNTS research reveals that 25 percent of Main Street SMB owners believe their communities’ economic environments have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and that business will be fully back to normal by early October.