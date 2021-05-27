Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘80s Electronic Soul

Attack Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Beat Dissected, we use Oblivion Sound Lab’s Hex Drum to create a beat like Marvin Gaye’s groundbreaking ‘Sexual Healing’. In 1982, Marvin Gaye released ‘Sexual Healing’. With its sparse arrangement, Jupiter-8 sounds and TR-808 rhythm, it changed the sound of soul, transforming it from the band sound of the 1970s to something sleeker and more electronic. We’re going to use Oblivion Sound Lab’s Hex Drum to create an analogue drum machine-based soul beat in the style of Gaye’s game-changer.

www.attackmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Drum#Popular Music#Soul Music#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Sound Of Music#Modern Music#Oblivion Sound Lab#Simmons Sds#Midi#Ableton Live#Daw#C2#Bend#Sexual Healing#Sine#Brainworx#Analogue Drum Machines#Dance Music Production#Drum Patterns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Download Electronic Dance Music

Want to download electronic dance music for free? Today there are many ways to get what you want, whether it is a track you have been looking for, or a collection of songs that you want to share with your friends. The internet has opened up possibilities that were never imagined before. There are sites where you can find almost any kind of music you are looking for. These sites also offer electronic dance music download free as well as other types of downloads.
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

If you’re hankering for some blues, then tune in to Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon to 2pm on AshevilleFM! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! I’ll be sharing plenty of great new music this week with ya’ll from The Halley DeVestern Band, 17 y/o boogie woogie piano phenom-Veronica Lewis, food songs by Jimmie Bratcher and a collection of artists who play juke joint favorites! You’ll also hear prime tracks from former John Mayall guitarist-Buddy Whittington, Elvin Bishop and some acoustic blues from Buddy Guy/Junior Wells! The Notcho’ Blues Artist this will will feature tracks from the new release by Todd Snider! Join the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind scorching, butt torching blues!
Musicjuno.co.uk

Funk Soul & Jazz

Revelation (remastered) (LP + insert) Time Is Running Out (3:55) Review: Of all the many cutting edge and pioneering records put out by the iconic Black Jazz label, Doug Carn's is one of the most well known and widely acclaimed. Although everything he did turned to gold, this one reached even more impressive heights with Doug himself at the helm of the composition on the 1973 release. It sees him integrate Jean Carn's majestically soulful and heavenly vocals deeper into the music which was so stylishly delivered by trumpeter Olu Dara, bassist Walter Booker, and drummer Ira Williams. The standout track will always be the rapturous 'Power & The Glory' but all the rest are frankly just as good.
Theater & Dancewwoz.org

Playlist: Soul Power w/Soul Sister 05/22/21

"Are You Ready for the Weekend" - Magnum Force, 1983. "Fancy Dancer" (12" remix) - Twennynine with Lenny White, 1980. "Feel the Fire (Burning From Me to You)" - Jermaine Jackson, 1977. "After the Storm" - Travis Biggs, 1979. "I Still Feel Like Dancing" - Newstar Band, 1981. "Get Down...
Entertainmentbtrtoday.com

My Body & My Soul

DJ Meredith motivates you mid-week with the latest Electronica from artists like Cedric Gervais, Seeward, DJ S.K.T and so many more! Special remixes by Timster & Ninth will help you work towards demolishing your fitness goals!!. “I hear, I know. I see, I remember. I do, I understand.” – Confucius.
Rock Musicpsychedelicbabymag.com

The Suede Hello | Interview | ‘Soul Offering’

The Suede Hello | Interview | ‘Soul Offering’ Slipping away from big-wall isolations of city life and mainstream vibrations of conformism, the New York-based rock band, The Suede Hello, introduce their lead single, ‘Soul Offering’, off their forthcoming debut LP accompanied by a mesmerizing vintage style music video. Joined forces...
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/30/2021

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all. Great new music to add to the celebration . Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEE INCLUDE: Benny Goodman, Louis Hayes, Tootie Heath, Lenore Raphael/Sean Jones, Ted Curson, Dakota Staton, Grachan Moncur,III, Paquito D’Rivera, Anthony Braxton,. Winard Harper, Oliver Nelson, Morgana King, Jerry Gonzales, Peter Erskine,...
Rock Musicra.co

TVPC releases vinyl compilation of rare Polish '80s electronic music

The Very Polish Cut Outs has released a vinyl compilation of rare and unpublished '80s electronic music. Compiled by Norbert Borzym and Zambon, Echo Wielkiej Płyty (The Echoes of the Plattenbau) brings together the synth-infused sounds characteristic of the Polish scene in the late-Soviet era. The double-LP comes in at 14 tracks and includes the work of music composers Krzysztof Duda and Wojciech Jagielski. Listen to "Robotron" by Krzysztof Duda.
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Uncaged Soul: How Sting Broke Free In The 80s

The Police may have formed during punk’s Year Zero, 1977, but with Sting at the helm they soon transcended the genre’s three-chord limitations. By the time the trio called it a day, in the mid-80s, the group had introduced a far richer vocabulary to the new wave scene – notably reggae inflections, filtered through Sting’s pop nous – and become global megastars in the process.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Beat Tapes on Bandcamp: May 2021

This month’s column is delightfully diverse. Below, you’ll find genre-agnostic, astrally-inclined productions from one of the L.A. beat scene’s foundational figures and leading women; a tape of devastating bass and face-melting synths from a rising Japanese producer; beats inspired by the spiritual jazz of the ‘60s and ‘70s; and sci-fi influenced grooves that pull from ambient as much as they do psych-rock. There’s also a project of innovative boom-bap that upholds the canon as much as it pushes against it.
Musicjazztimes.com

Dan Wilson: Vessels of Wood and Earth (Brother Mister/Mack Avenue)

Guitarist Dan Wilson has chops to burn, and he lights the fuse on the opener here, “The Rhythm Section,” which does feature his quartet mates Jeff “Tain” Watts (drums), Christian Sands (piano), and Marco Panascia (bass) but inevitably bursts forth with his own legato arpeggios, which meld the buffered warmth of Wes Montgomery with the quicksilver phrasing of Larry Carlton. It’s virtuosic enough to make you worry that the rest of Vessels of Wood and Earth might glide by on facile panache.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jimi Hendrix :: Nine To The Universe

Musings of Jimi Hendrix collaborating with Miles Davis have stoked rumors for nearly half a century, but the consummation of these two giants of American sound collage never came to fruition. The guitarist left us in 1970, and either their teaming up never happened, or it wasn’t documented (let us keep hoping, heads).
MusicCape Gazette

Saturday Music Debut with Klassic Soul!

A family oriented singing group who enjoys taking audiences back in time with old school classics! Klassic Soul brings out the spirit in any song they perform, whether it's Jazz, R&B, Soul, Pop, Gospel or Country!
Musicava360.com

Faraon - Feel My Soul #DeepShineRecords

Https://open.spotify.com/album/1FHKJhktqjjCWHanyqOw6r?si=IKw1ybC9S9SgC4SKvEDNAw. ❤Miss DeepShine - You are exactly where you need to be. ????Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissDeepShine/. ????Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Jz9pNe. ???? Turn on notifications to stay updated with new uploads!. ????DeepShine Records©. Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2Jz9pNe. Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/2HqYsgr. Facebook: https://bit.ly/2M6uWzd. Instagram: https://bit.ly/2TfmcY1. YouTube: https://bit.ly/2YyVX4Q. ???? Demo: [email protected]. ????Faraon. https://m.soundcloud.com/faraon92. https://m.instagram.com/krystian_skorupinski. ????Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev. https://www.instagram.com/yaroslav_shuraev/
Musicjazzwise.com

Omar and QCBA boogie back to Camden’s reopened Jazz Café

Reopened but with the novelty of distanced tables in its large standing space, one of London’s premier venues takes baby steps towards a post-covid world. This is precisely the kind of gig that is medicinal in every sense of the term. British soul legend Omar has long made music that can lift the spirits as well as impress with its ingenuity, and his meeting with a grade-A jazz quartet co-led by trumpeter Quentin Collins and saxophonist Brandon Allen provides a welcome opportunity to appreciate that. The fact that the set exclusively comprises Omar material written over a thirty-year period makes a strong case for him as a notable original composer as well as a man with a stellar voice. Casting his melodies against a largely acoustic backdrop actually highlights the richness of Omar’s phrasing, with Allen’s rapier flute doubling the second half of couplets and Collins’s lyrical brass floating in tight counterpoint.
MusicMusicRadar.com

The 40 greatest synth sounds of all time - ranked!

The glorious sound of the synth – and by that we mean its circuits, the tone and timbre of the machine itself and not necessarily its attempts to emulate ‘real’ instruments – has now been filtering in and out of music genres for more than five decades. From its inception...
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...