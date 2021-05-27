‘80s Electronic Soul
In this Beat Dissected, we use Oblivion Sound Lab’s Hex Drum to create a beat like Marvin Gaye’s groundbreaking ‘Sexual Healing’. In 1982, Marvin Gaye released ‘Sexual Healing’. With its sparse arrangement, Jupiter-8 sounds and TR-808 rhythm, it changed the sound of soul, transforming it from the band sound of the 1970s to something sleeker and more electronic. We’re going to use Oblivion Sound Lab’s Hex Drum to create an analogue drum machine-based soul beat in the style of Gaye’s game-changer.www.attackmagazine.com