First Look at the Nike Dunk Low ’Team Red’

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, you can always expect multiple color options of the Dunk to release. For our next pair, we have the ‘Team Red’ iteration that will debut this Summer. Once again, the pair comes in a simple color scheme utilizing bot White and Team Red. This Nike Dunk Low utilizes White leather on the base while the same shade appears on the tongue, insole, and middles. Next, Team Red adorns the overlays, Swoosh, insole, heel, tongue branding, and rubber outsole to finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com
