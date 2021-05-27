First Look at the Nike Dunk Low ’Team Red’
In 2021, you can always expect multiple color options of the Dunk to release. For our next pair, we have the ‘Team Red’ iteration that will debut this Summer. Once again, the pair comes in a simple color scheme utilizing bot White and Team Red. This Nike Dunk Low utilizes White leather on the base while the same shade appears on the tongue, insole, and middles. Next, Team Red adorns the overlays, Swoosh, insole, heel, tongue branding, and rubber outsole to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com