The Cleveland Browns are the most tortured franchise in sports. They have never won a Super Bowl. But in 1986, in the middle of the season, the players on the team filmed a time travel sorcery movie that prophesied they would do just that— it featured the novelty-singer Tiny Tim, had ninjas and sword fighting, a castle, a shotgun, and even a black bear. Ben searches for answers about why this obscure movie was made and why no one outside Cleveland has ever seen it.