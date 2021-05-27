Why I decided to develop the technology of my startup with an internal team

If there’s one thing every startup needs (besides an MVP people actually want) it’s money. Since the explosion of startups over the last three decades, we’ve seen the rise of new forms of fundraising which eschew more traditional forms of investment like grants and Venture Capital. First, there was crowdfunding. Kickstarter started in 2009 offering everyday people a way to fund products that they liked by effectively placing an advanced order. The biggest funded product to date is the Pebble Time Smartwatch raising a tidy $20 million in February 2015 in just a few weeks. The company raised another $12.8 million in May 2016 for the second version of its smartwatch.