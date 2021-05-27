‘Coins Like Ethereum Are Going to Be a Lot Higher Way Down the Road,' Market Forecaster Jim Bianco Says
If you can cope with sharp drops in the cryptocurrency space, market forecaster Jim Bianco believes it will ultimately pay off in spades. "Some of these coins like ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "But you're going to have to stomach through much more of what we saw in the last week coming in the next several months or year or so."www.nbcphiladelphia.com