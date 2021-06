Friendswood has several drainage projects in the works, and they are on schedule to begin this summer, officials said at a May 3 Friendswood City Council meeting. Imperial Estates is a former development the city bought out due to it being flood prone. So far, 116,000 truckloads of dirt have been moved at the site to allow the city and Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District to terrace the site to mitigate flooding, Deputy Engineering Director Samantha Haritos said.