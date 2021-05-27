New Guide Provides a Trail to Chester County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands

Oftentimes the best way to cap off a fun summer day is by enjoying something sweet. For Chester County residents, that leaves plenty of choices, as there are 30 great places to get some ice cream in the area.

Kennett Square has a nice mix of recognizable names and new places to choose from. Here you will find a classic like Baskin-Robbins, but also Foxy Loxy , and La Michoacana .

If you want the most flavor options possible, West Chester has the most locations to find ice cream. Here you can go to Gemelli Gelato , Scoops n’ Smiles , D’Ascenzo’s Gelato , Cookie Dope , and West Chester Coffee & Ice Cream Bar .

For a place that is great for whether you want a full meal or just some dessert, try the Nottingham Inn Kitchen and Creamery . The creamery is open seven days a week and has all your classic flavors and options.

But if you want something a little more filling first, sit down and order from the kitchen to get something casual like a sandwich or a salad, or something fancier like brisket or a steak. That is a bit more than your average ice cream store.

There are plenty of great spots around Chester, so be sure to download the 2021 Guide to Chester County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, & Stands to see all 30 locations as well as their contact information.

