One of the most important voices of the late 80’s and early 90’s has passed away. John Davis, the real singer of Milli Vanilli’s hits, has passed on. As spotted on TMZ the voice behind one of the notorious groups ever to make it big in the music industry has left us. According to the report his daughter Jasmin confirmed his death via a social media post. “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”