Large Kitchen Islands
Our Kitchen Designs design team is often asked the question, “How large can my kitchen island be?” Most of our kitchen designs include large kitchen islands when the room and architectural proportions work. We are known for our meticulous detailing so it is no surprise that no two kitchen islands we create are the same. Each kitchen island has to function perfectly in your house, celebrate your family, and practically center around the way you live in your kitchen. During our process of designing your luxury kitchen with you, we will look at the entire space and the impact the kitchen island will have to determine the design direction.www.kitchendesigns.com