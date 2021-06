Raise your fully vaccinated arm if you were surprised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice to shed the mask both indoors and outdoors, with a few notable exceptions. The decision to liberate the fully vaccinated is raising as many practical questions as it answers – and raising some hackles as well. It remains a good idea to check your local listings, as a number of jurisdictions are keeping their “masks on” rules in place for now. The CDC has also said that masking and distancing need to continue in schools.