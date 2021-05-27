Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Study suggests farmed salmon spread PRV to wild fish

thefishsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiscine orthoreovirus (PRV) – which is associated with kidney and liver damage in Chinook salmon – is transmitted between Atlantic salmon farms and wild juvenile Chinook salmon in British Columbia waters. So conclude the authors of a new genomic analysis, published this week in Science Advances - a conclusion that...

thefishsite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Farms#Farmed Fish#Farmed Salmon#Fish Farming#Human Populations#Piscine Orthoreovirus#Science Advances#Chinook#Ubc Science#Ubc Medicine#Dfo#Norwegian#Canadian#Dalhousie University#Wild Salmon Populations#Salmon Aquaculture#Wild Fish#Atlantic Salmon Farms#Wild Pacific Salmon#Managing Salmon Farming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Economyipolitics.ca

To protect wild fisheries, the government must listen to scientists

COVID-19 has proven that our government can use science to save lives. Now is the time for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada to apply science to Canada’s precious wild fisheries. Internal documents obtained via the Access to Information Act provide disturbing insight into how the Department of Fisheries...
AgriculturePosted by
AL.com

Genetically modified salmon ready for US dinner plates

The inaugural harvest of genetically modified salmon began this week after the pandemic delayed the sale of the first such altered animal to be cleared for human consumption in the United States, company officials said. Several tons of salmon, engineered by biotech company AquaBounty Technologies Inc., will now head to...
Wildlifesavingseafood.org

Salmon virus has spread from the Atlantic to the Pacific

Dr. Gideon Mordecai is a viral ecologist at the University of British Columbia who led the study. “Both our genomic and epidemiological methods independently came to the same conclusion, that salmon farms act as a source and amplifier of PRV transmission,” said Dr. Mordecai. “Because separate lines of independent evidence all point to the same answer, we’re confident in our finding.”
AgricultureHakai Magazine

How Aquaculture Is Spreading a Salmon Virus

Farmed salmon, like any farmed animals that live in close quarters, are highly vulnerable to infectious diseases. On Atlantic salmon farms in the Pacific Ocean, one virus—Piscine orthoreovirus (PRV)—is so common that one can expect that by the end of a farm’s 18-month production cycle, practically every fish will be infected.
AgriculturePosted by
TheConversationCanada

Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows

Pacific salmon are foundation species to British Columbia’s coastal ecosystem, and have been a key source of nutrients and energy to some of Canada’s most iconic species, including bears and killer whales, for thousands of years. More recently, they have shared their waters with net pens filled with non-native Atlantic salmon that are being farmed for food. Some wild Pacific salmon populations have been in sharp decline since the early 1990s. For example, more than half of all Chinook salmon populations in southern B.C. are endangered or threatened. For decades, scientists have been trying to pinpoint the exact causes of...
AgricultureNew Scientist

Pesticide-resistant blood-sucking lice threaten wild and farmed fish

Efforts to rid fish farms of blood-sucking aquatic lice by using chemical pesticides have ended up giving the pests increasing resistance, leading to widespread infestations in the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean. Somewhat like ticks on land animals, salt-water-living salmon lice (Lepeophtheirus salmonis) hook on the skin of salmonids (mainly salmon and...
Agricultureorganiclifestylemagazine.com

The Environmental Impact of Salmon Farming

The company Tassal has plans to build an 80 hectare salmon farm with 28 large ocean cages filled with hundreds of thousands of salmon, along the coast of Tasmania. Many along the coast are concerned about the environmental implications of salmon farming and expanding out into untouched waters. Along Macquarie harbor 21,000 tons of fish feed has ended up in the water in the past year alone, creating massive amounts of waste.
Wildlifethefishsite.com

Genetic breakthrough could save farmed salmon from flavobacteriosis

Two new genetic markers that indicate greater resistance to a bacterial infection in farmed Atlantic salmon have been identified by a team of aquaculture researchers. The consortium has been exploring the genetics that determine whether fish are resistant to Flavobacterium psychrophilum – a bacterium which can lead to health issues in salmon fry.
Hancock County, MEmdislander.com

Army Corps review of salmon farm requested 

HANCOCK — Frenchman Bay Conservancy has formally requested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct an environmental review and issue a statement under the U.S. Environmental Policy Act before any final decisions are made on American Aquafarms’ plan to raise 66 million pounds of Atlantic salmon annually at two sites in Frenchman Bay. Frenchman Bay Conservancy has preserves totaling...
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

Study on preventing spread of plant pandemics

Montreal [Canada], May 22 (ANI): Plant diseases don't stop at national borders and miles of oceans don't prevent their spread, either. According to a team of researchers in a new commentary - plant disease surveillance, improved detection systems, and global predictive disease modelling are necessary to mitigate future disease outbreaks and protect the global food supply.
Agriculturemoneyandmarkets.com

Fish-Farming Industry Is Ripe for Disruption

The genomics revolution — aka the “DNA-science” revolution — is massive. It will soon prove to be bigger than what the internet was for the past three decades, and what electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and the like will be for the next three decades. This is the biggest mega trend...
Agriculturetasmaniantimes.com

Review – Toxic: The Rotting Underbelly of the Tasmanian Salmon Industry

Disclosure: Peter George played a small part in Richard Flanagan’s research for Toxic in his role of co-Chair of the Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection. Before he settled in Tasmania, Peter, a former foreign correspondent, assumed salmon farming would help reduce the depletion of wild fish stocks without negative impact on marine environments.
Hobbiespacificyachting.com

Pink Salmon Summer

There is a lot of doom and gloom over 2021’s South Coast salmon fishing prospects. I cover this in the second segment of this month’s Fishing Fix column by explaining the proposed fishing plans for the recreational fishery; including opinions from anglers, fishery advisors and business owners on this difficult situation. However, there is some hope for 2021. Anglers could still get a crack at pink salmon.
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Copper River wild salmon fishery off to a slow start

Drift gillnetters out on the first Copper River opener of the 2021 wild salmon fishery harvested an estimated 1,957 Chinook, 8,197 sockeye and 173 chum salmon, and within 24 hours much of the catch was delivered to Seattle via Alaska Airlines’s “Salmon-Thirty-Salmon” jet. Airline officials said the first flight brought...
IndustryNature.com

Fraud in highly appreciated fish detected from DNA in Europe may undermine the Development Goal of sustainable fishing in Africa

Despite high effort for food traceability to ensure safe and sustainable consumption, mislabeling persists on seafood markets. Determining what drives deliberate fraud is necessary to improve food authenticity and sustainability. In this study, the relationship between consumer’s appreciation and fraudulent mislabeling was assessed through a combination of a survey on consumer’s preferences (N = 1608) and molecular tools applied to fish samples commercialized by European companies. We analyzed 401 samples of fish highly consumed in Europe and worldwide (i.e. tuna, hake, anchovy, and blue whiting) through PCR-amplification and sequencing of a suite of DNA markers. Results revealed low mislabeling rate (1.9%), with a higher mislabeling risk in non-recognizable products and significant mediation of fish price between consumer´s appreciation and mislabeling risk of a species. Furthermore, the use of endangered species (e.g. Thunnus thynnus), tuna juveniles for anchovy, and still not regulated Merluccius polli hake as substitutes, points towards illegal, unreported and/or unregulated fishing from African waters. These findings reveal a worrying intentional fraud that hampers the goal of sustainable seafood production and consumption, and suggest to prioritize control efforts on highly appreciated species.