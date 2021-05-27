Aberdeen Central & NSU Grad Making History in High School Hoops

PIERRE, SD – Aberdeen native and NSU WBB alum Brianna Kusler is making history. After completing her 1st year as an assistant coach with the TF Riggs varsity boys basketball team this past season in Pierre, Kusler has now been named the head coach of the squad in the capital city. She led the sophomore team this past year. Kusler will replace Terry Becker who had been the head coach of the Govs’ program for the last 17 seasons. Becker’s varsity teams went 201-202 in Pierre and finished with a mark of 7-13 this past season after managing just one win the year prior. In taking over the position, Kusler will be the first woman to be a head coach of a Class AA varsity boys basketball team in South Dakota history.