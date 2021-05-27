Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

8 things you need to know today

By Carley Milligan
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We will have a break from the rain today before it picks back up for the remainder of the week and into the long, holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today with lots of sunshine. Now, let's get to the news. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland...

Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan says fully vaxxed Marylanders can forgo masks but businesses, jurisdictions can keep policy

HOGAN ALIGNS STATE MASK POLICY WITH CDC GUIDES: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to say that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, for the most part, do not need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit and made that guidance official state policy, Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports.
COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
The Daily Dose 5-17-21

Baltimore’s mayor says it’s not yet time to lift the city’s mask mandates. As the economy slowly comes back, Baltimore County looks to get its unemployed residents back into the workforce. And The county’s libraries open their doors once again to book-browsers. Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for...
Bizspotlight

GEDCO is excited to announce the appointment of four new members to its board of directors. • Rev. Jenn DiFrancesco, a Temporary Supply Pastor at Havenwood, and Co-Pastor of a new worshiping community, The Slate Project, is an active volunteer for GEDCO, especially at CARES and Harford House. • Evangeline Herbert, a contracting manager for BlueCross and BlueShield of Maryland, is a volunteer with Moveable Feast, and enjoys helping seniors navigate the healthcare system. • Erin O’Keefe, Executive Director of Loyola University’s Center for Community, Service, and Justice, also served as the founding director for Loyola’s York Road Initiative, where she established trusted relationships with resident-led coalitions and public and private leadership, resulting in community-designed plans to decrease racial and economic segregation and inequities. She also has served as a Board Member for Strong City Baltimore and Rebuilding Together Baltimore. • Stephanie Shack serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. She has served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chesapeake, and the Women’s Industrial Exchange. Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation (GEDCO) was founded by Reverend Jack Sharp and clergy from 7 churches of different denominations in Baltimore. Today, this group has grown to include over 55 Member Organizations. In partnership with faith communities, GEDCO provides affordable housing with supportive services and assists in meeting emergency needs of community residents. GEDCO is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. GEDCO manages a number of properties to house adults with mental disabilities, nurture homeless women and men, enable seniors to age with dignity, and stabilize neighborhoods through homeownership. The organization offers educational, wellness, social, nutritional, and recreational opportunities for seniors at the Harford Senior Center and Senior Network of North Baltimore. Most of the 550+ residents have incomes less than 30% of the median income in the Baltimore metropolitan area, and all fall under 60% of this mark. GEDCO currently is the only non-profit developer of affordable, large-scale housing projects with supportive services in north Baltimore City. In addition to housing programs, GEDCO operates CARES (Civic and Religious Emergency Services), a food pantry and emergency financial assistance center located in the back of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. CARES responds to more than 5000 visits annually from community members seeking food, advocacy, and emergency financial assistance for utility bills, eviction prevention and prescriptions. The CARES Career Connection addresses barriers to employment and provides 1:1 volunteer mentoring that assists program participants in obtaining and maintaining jobs. In FY21 GEDCO: • Responded to 5,320 requests for food • Assisted 112 households with utility bills • Helped 149 households with eviction prevention • Supported 1,763 children through CARES services • Assisted 92 people find jobs despite COVID-19 • Conducted 425 wellness checks on older adults during shelter-in-place restrictions GEDCO is led by a board of directors and CEO Nichole Doye Battle who has 20+ years of professional real estate and management experience in promoting and addressing affordable housing needs in Ohio, Maryland and the District of Columbia. She has managed the development of more than 500 rental and homeownership units in urban communities, and has extensive experience in community and master planning as well as managing the land development process for urban residential communities. GEDCO is committed to a just society that respects the dignity and worth of all people, values diversity, upholds community, encourages each person’s contributions, and fosters growth toward personal independence.
Baltimore County to receive nearly $50 million in additional emergency rental assistance

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced an additional $192.9 million in funding has been awarded to local governments and service providers through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These federal funds will support local Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership initiatives that assist tenants whose ability to pay rent has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore County to begin resuming in-person government services

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government agencies will begin offering in-person services at County buildings in the coming weeks. Safety precautions will remain in place to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. All individuals entering county buildings are required to use the www.bacosafe.org mobile health screening prior to entry. County agencies will...
WBAL Traffic: Mid-day road work report for Monday, 17 May

NORTHBOUND - LEFT lane BLOCKED. US 1/Washington Boulevard: SOUTHBOUND after Levering Avenue - RIGHT lane BLOCKED. MD 3/Crain Highway: SOUTHBOUND after the southern intersection with MD 450 (Bel Air/Bowie/Crofton - Anne Arundel County) - RIGHT LANE BLOCKED. MD 32: EASTBOUND ramp to Dorsey Run Road is CLOSED. US 40/Pulaski Highway:...