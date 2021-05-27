Once a stylist batsman for whom the clubs in Silchar used to fight, Raju Hazam is battling financial crisis amidst the pandemic
The Corona pandemic has pushed most of the world into financial recession. This deadly virus has crippled people from all sectors financially. Last year, there was a long lockdown due to the Corona. And as a result, everyone had to spend time under house arrest. And this has ruined most forms of commercial and trade activities. People have been trying to overcome that setback for the last six months. But in the meantime, the second wave of the coronavirus had already hit the entire country. Daily infections began to increase at a record rate, which in turn piled up death counts thereby creating panic among the common people. As a result, a lockdown-like situation was created in the whole country once again. A partial curfew was imposed in Assam. As a result, trade and commerce once again went into gutters.