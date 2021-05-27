Once a stylist batsman for whom the clubs in Silchar used to fight, Raju Hazam is battling financial crisis amidst the pandemic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget announcement to construct memorials for senior leaders K R Gowri Amma and Balakrishna Pillai who died recently is sure to stoke a controversy. The government is keeping aside Rs 2 crore each to build memorials for the two leaders at a time when the state is facing a severe financial crunch. The memorial for Pillai will be erected at Kottarakkara. It has been not mentioned in the budget where the memorial for Gowri Amma would come up. — It is heard that the government was under strong pressure from the Kerala Congress (B) to build a memorial for Balakrishna Pillai. There is also a strategy behind this to appease Ganesh, who was not included in the first term of the second Pinarayi Government. The government aims to convince political Kerala on the closeness between the CPM and Gowri Amma by building a memorial to the JSS leader.