Exploring sensors in precision aquaculture

thefishsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA webinar on the application of sensors in precision aquaculture was attended by 157 participants from 33 countries this week. Hosted by Swansea University's Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Research (CSAR) in collaboration with the Waterford Institute of Technology on 25 May, the webinar is now available on YouTube and the talks can be downloaded from the website.

#Data Science#Biotech#Biodiversity#Science And Technology#Health Technology#Environmental Monitoring#Information Technology#Swansea University#Csar#Lowsi#Tyndall Institute#Wcpc#Bord Lascaigh Mhara#Faptic Xyz#Ai#Plant Ecology#Pebl#National Maritime College#Precision Aquaculture#Commercial Sensors
