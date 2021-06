Fresh news on the COVID-19 front likely will have a big effect on how schools operate going forward. Read on for the latest, plus more Florida education news. Two key shifts came on how we deal with the pandemic. The CDC okayed Pfizer vaccines for children 12 to 15 years old. Some schools and other locations began making them available almost right away. Meanwhile, the agency also announced that fully vaccinated people should not have to wear masks, indoors or out, or even need to social distance.