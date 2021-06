India’s struggling wind power industry is looking to its clean energy rival for help emerging from a pandemic-induced slump. About half of the 20 gigawatts of wind power the nation is expected to add through 2025 will come in the form of hybrid projects that combine turbines with solar panels, according to a new report by the Global Wind Energy Council and MEC Intelligence. An existing pipeline of about 10.3 gigawatts of projects will make up the rest.