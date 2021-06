A Shakespeare quotation from “The Tempest” has famously been adapted over the years to read, “Politics makes for strange bedfellows.” And it was fittingly enough during a recording for Shakespeare Theatre Company’s annual Will on the Hill event that we had the opportunity to rehearse and perform a partnered scene together. While we do not always agree on policies and budget priorities, we should always find opportunities to listen, reach across the aisle, and work together — especially when it comes to acknowledging the importance of arts education and America’s vital arts and cultural institutions.