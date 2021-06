Kliment Kolesnikov Surges Toward Stardom at European Championships. An observer following this week’s European Championships in Budapest who was mostly unfamiliar with elite-level swimming would probably assume that Kliment Kolesnikov is the best swimmer in the world, or at least a candidate for that title. Of course, the greater swimming community does not yet consider Kolesnikov on the level of a Caeleb Dressel or Adam Peaty, but Kolesnikov has surely enhanced his profile over the course of his brilliant week.