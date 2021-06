Instagram influencer Katie Sorensen is facing two misdemeanour counts for providing false information to the police after accusing a Latino couple of kidnapping her children in a Petaluma crafts store in December 2020.The Instagram influencer went viral after posting videos blaming the couple for attempted child abduction on her now-defunct Instagram handle @motherhoodessentials on 7 December.Shortly after Sorenson posted the videos, the police said in a press release that: “Based on what the reporting party described, it was determined that no crime had taken place.”However, a week later, the influencer went back to the police and provided another account of...