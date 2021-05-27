Best time travel movies

When you cannot face life's difficulties, and you don't know what road to take, go back to childhood. Go back to the realm of fantasy, where you can surround yourself with nice people, places, and situations, where there is no sickness and poverty, where everyone loves you, and things work out the way you want, and good triumphs. Every time you feel like life has no meaning, go see a Disney movie, and maybe life will smile back again. Here's a random top of the best Disney animated movies, that promise to bring a smile on your face and shade a secret tear from your eyes, thanks to a happy ending.