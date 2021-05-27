Family-run Somerset Rebels speedway team to retire

We’re sad to report that Clarke Johnstone‘s Balmoral Sensation has been unexpectedly retired from competition at the age of seventeen following an injury sustained on cross-country at the Sydney Three-Day Event at the beginning of May. The New Zealand Warmblood gelding (Senator VDL x Aberzanne, by Aberlou) had been a frontrunner for a spot on the Kiwi team for Tokyo this summer, with an impressive career behind him that included 15 international victories from 35 starts. Among those starts were three appearances at CCI5*: third place on his debut at Adelaide in 2015, fifth place at Badminton in 2016, and a well-deserved win at Adelaide in 2017. He also finished sixth individually at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the New Zealand team finished in fourth place. Such was his reliability across the country that his last cross-country jumping penalty dates all the way back to early 2014. In his 29 international completions, he’s never finished lower than 12th – and he’s finished in the top five 26 times, making his record one of the very best in the sport.