J.J. Abrams suggests Star Wars sequel trilogy needed more planning

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams has suggested that the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy was harmed by a lack of planning. The 54-year-old director helmed the trilogy's first and last movies in the form of 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', with Rian Johnson directing 'The Last Jedi', and hinted that experiences from his career have taught him to approach projects with a clear plan in place, even if elements of the story have to be changed.

