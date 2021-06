As you may have suspected, there are a lot of businesses out there. Big, small, and everything in between, every business has unique challenges that arise over time. Whether it's from building a new product, making a pivot, growth, or practically anything else, no business is equipped to perfectly handle everything that comes their way. That's why consultants are always in such high demand and why consulting can be such a lucrative career. Regardless of your specialty, consultants can easily make upwards of $50,000 per year for part-time work.