More than 4 pounds of meth was found by police in the home of parolee on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday morning. About 10:50 a.m., Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives were assisting Niagara County probation officers with a check at 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd. No. 10. During a search of the residence of probationer Ismael Mata-Perez, more than 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, worth about $65,000, was located in a dresser drawer.