Temple, TX

Here's what you need to know for May 27, 2021

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know:. Texans can now get second COVID-19 vaccine dose from different provider than first. Ideally, Texans would get their second COVID-19 shot from the same place they got their first one. But sometimes that's hard to do. Sometimes...

KCEN

KCEN

Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Nationwide lifeguard shortage hits Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Beaches, pools and water parks across the country are experiencing a lifeguard shortage this season and it has even hit Central Texas. So if you're planning on getting in the water this summer, make sure to be "water smart." The City of temple is just one of...
Temple, TXPosted by
KCEN

Volunteers needed for Central Texas Food Bank June events

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was published during April 2020. The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with two food distribution events in Temple and Waco coming up in June. The events they need volunteers for are:. Temple College. 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX...
Temple, TXPosted by
KCEN

5 new attractions coming to Downtown Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Here are some of the new additions coming to Downtown Temple, more attractions and owners can be found here. Butcher and baker grocery store (official name pending) Bruce Bates, manager of H5B3 LCC, doesn't know exactly what he wants to call the new grocery store going in...
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Historic Hire | This Waco Church hires its first African American pastor

WACO, Texas — After 171 years, First Methodist Waco on Cobbs Drive has appointed its first African American pastor. “We are really excited to welcome Rev. Tynna Dixon on our staff. She is a gifted and transformational leader here in Waco. Her appointment by Bishop Mike Lowry represents the first appointment of an African American clergy person to serve at First Methodist Waco,” said Ryan Barnett, lead pastor at First Methodist Waco.
Killeen, TXPosted by
KCEN

Texas Humane Heroes rescues now at full capacity

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted in early May 2021. Texas Humane Heroes, which rescues animals from kill shelters, announced Wednesday that it is at maximum capacity. "Every kennel and animal enclosure is full and we are no longer able to intake animals from our shelter partners," the...
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

From Amazon to more road construction, big things on horizon for Waco

WACO, Texas — More changes are on the way to Waco, and those changes include another road construction project as well as the opening of the Amazon Distribution Center. "I understand there's going to be some frustration and we just encourage Wacoans and travelers to pack their patience and know that we are going to do everything we can as TxDOT to communicate during the entirety of this project," said Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Belton, TXPosted by
KCEN

Belton ISD: Masks optional starting Tuesday

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District announced Monday that it is making masks optional starting Tuesday, May 25. This announcement comes after Belton ISD's Board of Trustees met to discuss how to handle Gov. Greg Abbott's May 18 executive order, which prohibits governmental entities, including public schools, from enforcing a mask mandate.
Fort Hood, TXPosted by
KCEN

Fort Hood ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Thursday, Fort Hood's commanding general announced on Facebook that the base is easing up on its mask requirements, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. "Defined as those who are at least two weeks beyond their final...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

The fate of the CROWN Act in Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — The CROWN Act died in the Texas House, so many are left asking "what now?" The CROWN Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, bans educational, employment and housing discrimination based on hair texture or styles including braids, locks and twists. House Bill...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.