Milwaukee, WI

Soaking rain and strong wind on the way

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a long time since we've had a good widespread rain for all of southeast Wisconsin. Some isolated locations have had good rain here and there but we haven't a good rainfall where everyone gets a soaking for weeks. That could change Thursday into Friday with a good chance for a decent rainfall moving in. A few scattered showers are possible as early as 10 am with scattered showers through the early afternoon. The better chance for a steady light to moderate rain ramps up in late afternoon and lasts through the evening and Thursday night.

