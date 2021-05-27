Cancel
NY Stock Exchange Bell Chimes Rousing Start To Women’s Golf Day 2021

golfbusinessnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just one week to go to its global events, Women’s Golf Day along with Callaway and Topgolf took center stage at the New York Stock Exchange (Tuesday 25th May), as WGD Founder Elisa Gaudet rang the Opening Bell from the iconic podium. As well as signifying the beginning of the day’s trading, this Opening Bell also marked the start of WGD’s first ever online event WGD Palooza, which generated over 4.2 m impressions for #womensgolfday in less than 3 hours!

golfbusinessnews.com
