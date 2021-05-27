Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio 2021

By Luke Filipowicz
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe standard Bluetooth headphones you've been using to listen to Apple Music for years won't let you take advantage of the Lossless Audio. That's right, even Apple's own AirPods Max can't deliver Lossless Audio to you, meaning you're going to need some new headphones. Wired headphones are the way to go when it comes to high-quality streaming, and while that might mean dishing out some money, you can actually get a good pair of wired headphones across multiple price points. So, while you may have a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones, you're likely going to need something a little different for Lossless Audio. Here are the best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio, and some additional accessories you might need to take full advantage of that beautiful Hi-Fi sound.

www.imore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Audio Equipment#High End Audio#Best Headphones#Wireless Audio#The Lossless Audio#Apple Lossless Audio#The Audio Technica#The Dan Clark Audio#Dac#Headphone Jack Adapter#Best Wired Headphones#Audiophile Headphones#Monitoring Headphones#High Quality Streaming#Sony Wh 1000xm4#Detailed Sound#Iphones#Braided Cables#Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
BusinessNME

Apple and Amazon announce lossless audio streaming free for subscribers

Streaming giants Apple and Amazon have announced they will offer lossless audio streaming at no extra cost. Apple moved first, announcing on Monday (May 17) high-fidelity streaming would be rolled out for free for subscribers in June. As Billboard reports, Amazon responded by dropping the cost of its existing high-fidelity audio service Amazon Music HD to $9.99 USD from $14.99 USD, effective immediately.
Electronicsapplemagazine.com

Apple announces new Spatial Audio feature for Apple Music

Although insiders had previously teased that Apple was working on a new premium version of Apple Music, perhaps introducing a new tiered system in the same vein as TIDAL, the company shocked fans and critics alike by announcing an array of new features would be coming to the $9.99 per month streaming service for free.
ElectronicsEngadget

Here's why AirPods Max don't support Apple Music Lossless

This week, Apple officially announced what had been rumored for a few weeks: lossless audio quality is coming to Apple Music. The higher-quality streaming option will bring CD-quality music at 16-bit/44.1 kHz on up to Hi-Resolution Lossless at 24-bit/192kHz. The company is clear that the latter is for “the true audiophile” and requires extra equipment — like an external USB DAC (digital-to-analog converter) for you to stream at such high quality. What Apple wasn’t explicit about in its initial announcement is that, at launch, none of its headphones and speakers will work with the lossless streaming that’s coming to its entire music library of 75 million songs.
Electronicsapplemagazine.com

What you need to know about Lossless music coming to Apple Music

It’s not just the introduction of Spatial Audio on Apple Music that fans can get excited about: during the company’s announcement, Apple confirmed that its entire catalog of more than 75 million songs will be made available in Lossless Audio for the first time, at no additional cost. This is...
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Amazon Music Unlimited now gets free access to lossless audio

Music streaming services sometimes leave a lot to be desired when it comes to audio quality, especially for those who prefer uncompressed music. But it looks like lossless music is making its way to some of the more popular services as Apple Music announced it will soon be getting it. Now it’s Amazon Music Unlimited’s turn as they will be bundling Amazon Music HD into the service at no additional cost. Not all tracks have HD lossless quality but there are still millions of tracks that already do.
Technologydecodedmagazine.com

Apple Music announces Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos; will bring Lossless Audio to entire catalog

Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.
MusicCNET

Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service in 2021

Apple Music and Spotify are the two giants of the music streaming world and with the same monthly subscription fee ($10, £10 or AU$12) it can be hard to choose between them. Apple Music has just announced lossless and spatial audio support, while Spotify now offers a podcast subscription service and a smart music player called Car Thing for your vehicle.
MusicEngadget

The Morning After: Apple Music adds lossless streaming to its entire catalog

Today is Google’s day, as its I/O developer conference kicks off. The company canceled last year’s , ensuring there’s plenty to show off this time around. What can we expect to see? A deep dive of the next iteration of Android is all but certain, following the three developer previews of Android 12 that have already gone out. We’re expecting audio-coupled haptics, improved picture-in-picture for videos and a few more interesting features, too.
Technologytechjaja.com

Spatial Audio: Apple introduces the next generation of sound on Apple Music

Apple has introduced next-gen sound on Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio by June 2021. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.
Electronicstechacrobat.com

No AirPods support new lossless audio format, Apple confirmed

Apple Music subscribers might be excited to know that lossless audio (ALAC) is about to arrive next month. It could be great if one could listen to Apple Music through your AirPods. But unfortunately, Apple confirmed that it won’t be possible as none of its wireless headphones support new lossless audio format.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Apple HomePod and HomePod mini can’t play lossless Apple Music, either

Today, we learned that Apple’s ultra-premium $550 AirPods Max headphones aren’t ready for the new lossless audio catalog coming to Apple Music next month — and they’re not alone. Apple confirms to The Verge that the HomePod and HomePod mini won’t support lossless audio, either. (MacRumors confirmed the same thing with sources earlier this afternoon.)
Electronicshiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Headphone Stands

When it comes to buckling down and focusing on work, headphones can be a kind of godsend. Not only are they a more polite and respectful way to keep your music (or podcasts) to yourself, but they also serve to drown out the distractions that might surround you. And those points have become all the more important, now that more people are working from home than ever before. If we had to pick one major downside to headphones — especially the over- and on-ear varieties — it’s that, when you’re not actively wearing and using them, they’re a bit bulky and difficult to store.
Technologydancingastronaut.com

Apple Music is bringing lossless quality to streamers

Starting in June, Apple Music will officially bring lossless audio quality options for more than 75 million tracks in the Apple Music library at zero extra cost. The technology company will use ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to preserve each bit of the artists original recording quality. In other words, Apple Music subscribers will be able to hear the exact same audio that artists have originally created in the studio.
MusicFast Company

Don’t get too excited about Apple Music’s ‘spatial’ and ‘lossless’ music

I’ve often gushed about my admiration for Apple’s commitment to music. The company employs a lot of musicians or ex-musicians, and even more music lovers. It’s not trivial: It says something about the company’s culture and the way it approaches creativity and collaboration. Apple has obviously made many important music-related...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Might Have A Way To Let The AirPods Stream Lossless Audio

However, during an episode of the Genius Bar podcast, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech revealed that Apple could be working on a way to fix that. How, you ask? According to Prosser, this could come in the form of a new audio format that would allow for lossless audio to be streamed over Bluetooth.