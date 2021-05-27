Best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio 2021

The standard Bluetooth headphones you've been using to listen to Apple Music for years won't let you take advantage of the Lossless Audio. That's right, even Apple's own AirPods Max can't deliver Lossless Audio to you, meaning you're going to need some new headphones. Wired headphones are the way to go when it comes to high-quality streaming, and while that might mean dishing out some money, you can actually get a good pair of wired headphones across multiple price points. So, while you may have a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones, you're likely going to need something a little different for Lossless Audio. Here are the best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio, and some additional accessories you might need to take full advantage of that beautiful Hi-Fi sound.