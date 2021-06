Sean Dyche was impressed with Burnley's performance against West Ham United. The Clarets took an early lead but eventually lost 2-1 to the Champions League hopefuls. "A good game played at a quick tempo, both going at it," Dyche said. "They are chasing Champions League spot and we are trying to look after ourselves. We didn't go too far wrong. Our level of performance has been good. Overall they were the stronger side.