Whom do we hold responsible for more than 3 million deaths due to COVID-19? Early on in 2020 we heard ideas of the virus spreading from a "wet" market. Was the virus human-made or did it jump from animals to humans? Nobody really knows yet, but we have been able to narrow things down a bit. One of the theories that has been rising to the top of the theory pile is the idea that this virus started in a lab in Wuhan, China.