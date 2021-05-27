Cancel
BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI And JUDAS PRIEST Back #ILoveMetal, The World's Biggest Ever Metal-Music Charity Prize Draw

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, Nuclear Blast, MY DYING BRIDE, Laney, Epiphone, Earache, Sony/BMG, Razamataz, PRS Guitars, Live Nation/Download, 5BAM, Bravado and UK Metal Merger are among the international metal-music industry heavyweights who have donated over 1,000 items of "money-can't-buy" metal memorabilia, merchandise and rarities to #ILoveMetal, the world's biggest ever metal-music charity prize draw.

