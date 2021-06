CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine clinic will remain open through June despite plans to shut down at the end of May. The healthcare company said they're offering a $25 cash incentive to anyone over 18 receiving the first dose of the vaccine at StarMed clinics in Mecklenburg County as well as Rowan, Guilford, and Rockingham counties. The program began Wednesday and will run through June 8, according to StarMed.