Best DACs for iPhone and iPad 2021

By Mark Goldschmitt
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple recently announced that Apple Music Lossless Audio is coming to Apple Music. Lossless Audio is a file format that compresses audio without losing any data, so your songs sound like originally intended. To listen to Lossless Audio, you need wired headphones. Taking it a step further, Apple Music will also stream in Hi-Resolution Lossless Audio, which requires a digital to analog converter (DAC). Let's take a look at the best DAC's you can buy right now for your iPhone or iPad, so you can be ready for Apple Music Hi-Resolution Lossless Audio.

www.imore.com
