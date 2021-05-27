Best DACs for iPhone and iPad 2021

Apple's newest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are finally available (shipping starts this Friday, May 21). For those who have or have ordered one, you likely will need to get some accessories for it — such as a case, keyboard, stylus or mouse — so you can really get the most out of it. After all, now that the new iPad Pros have Apple's M1 chip, which is the same processor found in its latest iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pros are more like a computer than ever before.