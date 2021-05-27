Best DACs for iPhone and iPad 2021
Apple recently announced that Apple Music Lossless Audio is coming to Apple Music. Lossless Audio is a file format that compresses audio without losing any data, so your songs sound like originally intended. To listen to Lossless Audio, you need wired headphones. Taking it a step further, Apple Music will also stream in Hi-Resolution Lossless Audio, which requires a digital to analog converter (DAC). Let's take a look at the best DAC's you can buy right now for your iPhone or iPad, so you can be ready for Apple Music Hi-Resolution Lossless Audio.www.imore.com