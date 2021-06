Almost half of the litter found in the world’s oceans is plastic made by takeaway food and drinks, new research has shown.In the first comprehensive study of its kind, researchers from 15 institutions in 10 countries analysed 12m data points from 36 global data sets on litter pollution, discovering that plastic accounts for 80 per cent of human-made products dumped in the world’s seas.Although they analysed 112 different litter categories, 75 per cent of the ocean’s waste came from just 10 plastic products. And half of all the objects comprised only four items: single-use bags, food containers, wrappers and...