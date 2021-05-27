Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Termite swarming season picks up as temperature increases

KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services have been set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer, who passed away Monday, May 17 at the age of 77. Ahead of Memorial Day, the Veterans Celebration Committee held a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Bill Cockrell Community Center on Thursday, May 27. Community. FULL VIDEO: Funeral services for...

www.ksla.com
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State
Buddy Roemer
#Temperature#Memorial Day#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Shreveport Updated#Texarkana Neighbors#Shreveport City Leaders#Funeral Services#Cockrell#City Violence#Termite Swarming
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport: 1. 2551 Greenwood Rd #110 318-631-2005; 2. 5828 Line Ave 318-869-0669; 3. 3000 N Market St 318-424-3251; 4. 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-687-7558; 5. 9250 Mansfield Rd 318-686-6311; 6. 3620 Pines Rd 318-631-9804; 7. 510 Kings Hwy 318-424-0896; 8. 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-681-5435; 9. 1540 N Market St (318) 424-1429; 10. 2755 Hollywood Ave (318) 631-7483; 11. 3300 Youree Dr (318) 869-3453; 12. 7004 Youree Dr (318) 797-3665; 13. 6935 Pines Rd (318) 688-7912; 14. 5819 E Kings Hwy 318-861-7898; 15. 1625 David Raines Rd 318-425-2252; 16. 9155 Mansfield Rd (318) 688-2582; 17. 9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 (318) 517-6973; 18. 6652 Youree Dr (318) 795-9966; 19. 1501 Kings Hwy 318-813-1907; 20. 1849 Line Ave 318-221-0691; 21. 1541 Kings Hwy 318-626-0863; 22. 105 Southfield Rd 318-861-2431; 23. 7400 Youree Dr 318-798-2043; 24. 2640 Waggoner Ave 318-631-2065; 25. 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-3985; 26. 761 Pierremont Rd 318-861-3666; 27. 9209 Mansfield Rd 318-671-0271; 28. 3555 Greenwood Rd 318-525-0144; 29. 3124 Line Ave 318-222-4807; 30. 6101 W 70th St 318-688-1448; 31. 3100 N Market St 318-681-1083; 32. 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-797-5970; 33. 6235 Westport Ave 318-688-7700; 34. 9550 Mansfield Rd 318-688-0538; 35. 412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-840-0480; 36. 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-9202; 37. 4701 Northport Blvd 318-929-3502; 38. 2600 Greenwood Rd 318-212-4039;
Louisiana StateBeaumont Enterprise

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport kicks off $36 million drinking water renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s....
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers. [ RELATED: Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex ]. A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Boil Advisory Issued for West Shreveport

Customers of Shreveport's water system should note there is a boil advisory for part of west Shreveport until further notice. A pump on the city system went out at the booster station causing an interruption in service over the weekend. The area around Pines Road suffered low water pressure while the repairs were made.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.