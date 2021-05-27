Final Fantasy IV Song of Heroes Vinyl Album to Release in August
Square Enix will release a new Final Fantasy IV vinyl album. This record, titled Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes –, will feature unique jacket artwork illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. The record will feature a total of eight songs, with four being on both Side A and Side B. Additionally, purchasing the album will come with a downloadable code for MP3 versions of the songs. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes – vinyl album are currently open. The album will release on August 25, 2021.www.siliconera.com