Final Fantasy IV Song of Heroes Vinyl Album to Release in August

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix will release a new Final Fantasy IV vinyl album. This record, titled Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes –, will feature unique jacket artwork illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. The record will feature a total of eight songs, with four being on both Side A and Side B. Additionally, purchasing the album will come with a downloadable code for MP3 versions of the songs. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes – vinyl album are currently open. The album will release on August 25, 2021.

Person
Yoshitaka Amano
#Final Fantasy Iv#Square Enix#Android Version#The Final Fantasy Iv#Tower Records#Amazon Japan#Red Wings#Vinyl Album#Song#Heroes Version#Mp3 Versions#Unique Jacket Artwork#Feature#Pre Orders#Theme#Love#Side B
